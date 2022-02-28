Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow-Caves At Arctic Eagle 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    Snow-Caves At Arctic Eagle 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Withrow 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Kennedy, a logistics specialist with the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, digs a cold-weather shelter known as a snow cave in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2022, as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle Patriot 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow

    Arctic
    JointTraining
    NationalGuard
    ArcticReady
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

