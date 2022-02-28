U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, listens to an attendee of a Black History Month event at Port St. Joe High School, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022. Beginning in 1976, under the Ford Administration, Black History Month was established to honor the accomplishments of Black Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Harclerode)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7073221 VIRIN: 220228-F-FB618-1128 Resolution: 4306x2814 Size: 976.49 KB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.