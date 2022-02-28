U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, speaks with a group of Navy Junior ROTC Cadets at Port St. Joe High School, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022. As the keynote speaker of a Black History Month event, he discussed leadership topics and shared personal stories with attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Joe Harclerode)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7073191
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-FB618-1122
|Resolution:
|4443x2966
|Size:
|910.13 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
