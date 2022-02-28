Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, speaks with a group of Navy Junior ROTC Cadets at Port St. Joe High School, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022. As the keynote speaker of a Black History Month event, he discussed leadership topics and shared personal stories with attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Joe Harclerode)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US