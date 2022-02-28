Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders [Image 2 of 4]

    Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A faculty member performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to kick off a Black History Month assembly at Port St. Joe High School, Florida, Feb. 28, 2022. The event focused on the achievements of Black Americans throughout history and included the Posting of the Colors, performances from faculty members, and a presentation from U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Joe Harclerode)

    VIRIN: 220228-F-FB618-1070
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj Fingall inspires next generation of leaders [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Joseph Harclerode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

