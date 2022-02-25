Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB BDE Staff Hike

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Staff went hiking through the Franklin Mountains in El Paso, Texas on Feb. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:38
    Photo ID: 7073155
    VIRIN: 220225-A-MN258-0001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD CAB BDE Staff Hike, by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

