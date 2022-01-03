NMRTC San Diego's Commanding Officer Holds All-Hands

220301-N-LW757-1043

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 1, 2022) Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego's commanding officer, gives remarks during an all-hands call with NMRTC San Diego Sailors in the hospital's auditorium Mar. 1. Davis held the all-hands call to discuss the current well-being and command climate of the hospital and its Sailors. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

