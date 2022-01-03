Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive in Navy Region Northwest [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Kicks Off 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive in Navy Region Northwest

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Kathy Phillips, director of Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, speaks to regional leadership during the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Kick-Off in Silverdale, Washington March 1, 2022. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that helps active duty Sailors and Marines deal with crises, schedule and pay for emergency travel, and provides care for their families in times of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:23
    Photo ID: 7072828
    VIRIN: 220301-N-DS883-0018
    Resolution: 4953x3097
    Size: 822.24 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Marines
    NMCRS
    Navy Region Northwest
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
    active duty fund drive

