    122nd Fighter Wing trains alongside NATO ally Slovakia [Image 6 of 7]

    122nd Fighter Wing trains alongside NATO ally Slovakia

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, and Slovak armed forces personnel participate in joint training Feb. 22, 2022, at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. The joint training was held to further build a robust State Partnership that Indiana and Slovakia have held for over 25 years. The State Partnership program demonstrates Indiana’s deep commitment to our NATO allies, as well as European security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:31
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing trains alongside NATO ally Slovakia [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

