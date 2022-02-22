U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard, and Slovak armed forces personnel participate in joint training Feb. 22, 2022, at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana. The joint training was held to further build a robust State Partnership that Indiana and Slovakia have held for over 25 years. The State Partnership program demonstrates Indiana’s deep commitment to our NATO allies, as well as European security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Hopper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:31 Photo ID: 7072808 VIRIN: 220222-Z-GK926-1033 Resolution: 5363x3575 Size: 10 MB Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 122nd Fighter Wing trains alongside NATO ally Slovakia [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.