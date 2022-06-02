Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters Train with Community Partners [Image 2 of 8]

    Firefighters Train with Community Partners

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Mission Support Group participated in ice rescue training with local emergency services personnel at Clark State College on Feb. 6, 2022. The training allowed Airmen to test and enhance the skills they need to ensure they are always ready to assist with local emergency response and rescues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Train with Community Partners [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

