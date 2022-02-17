Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW recognizes Black History Month

    52nd FW recognizes Black History Month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Harrison, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, said he supports Black History Month by sharing his personal story and being a mentor for young aviators. Throughout February, Spangdahlem Air Base highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7072121
    VIRIN: 220217-F-FW957-1013
    Resolution: 7170x4780
    Size: 18.22 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF
    BHM
    52FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT