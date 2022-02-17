U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Harrison, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, said he supports Black History Month by sharing his personal story and being a mentor for young aviators. Throughout February, Spangdahlem Air Base highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:30 Photo ID: 7072121 VIRIN: 220217-F-FW957-1013 Resolution: 7170x4780 Size: 18.22 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.