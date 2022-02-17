U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Harrison, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, said he supports Black History Month by sharing his personal story and being a mentor for young aviators. Throughout February, Spangdahlem Air Base highlighted its African American service members in support of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7072121
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-FW957-1013
|Resolution:
|7170x4780
|Size:
|18.22 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd FW recognizes Black History Month, by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
