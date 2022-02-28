USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning Ceremony

220228-N-KZ419-2064 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5) listen to the benediction during the ship's decommissioning ceremony Feb. 28 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Typhoon commissioned in 1994 and began conducting routine coastal patrol operations under U.S. 5th Fleet in 2004. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

