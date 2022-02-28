Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220228-N-KZ419-1813 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors assigned to patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5) lower the American flag during the ship's decommissioning ceremony Feb. 28 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Typhoon commissioned in 1994 and began conducting routine coastal patrol operations under U.S. 5th Fleet in 2004. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:35
    Photo ID: 7072118
    VIRIN: 220228-N-KZ419-1813
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Typhoon (PC 5) Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USS Typhoon (PC 5)
    Coastal Patrol Boat

