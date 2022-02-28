Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors handle line on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

