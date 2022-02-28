Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson [Image 4 of 4]

    Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors handle line on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    ras
    replenishment
    usns john ericsson
    replenishment-at-sea
    spruance
    ddg 111

