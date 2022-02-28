PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors handle line on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 07:56
|Photo ID:
|7072115
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-UJ411-1439
|Resolution:
|2268x1512
|Size:
|345.14 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spruance conducts RAS with USNS John Ericsson [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
