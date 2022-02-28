Ramstein celebrates Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amaree Anderson, 24th Intelligence Squadron senior signals intelligence analyst and 86th Force Support Squadron First Term Airman Course non-commissioned officer in charge, shares a story at the Black History Month luncheon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. The theme of this year’s BHM luncheon was Black Health and Wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

