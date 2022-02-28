Ramstein celebrates Black History Month

Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community enjoy food and each other’s company at the Black History Month luncheon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. The luncheon included music, singing and storytelling to highlight this year’s theme: Black Health and Wellness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

