    Ramstein celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein celebrates Black History Month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Laurie Johnson, 86th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, hosts the Black History Month luncheon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community came together to celebrate BHM through music, singing and storytelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:11
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Black History Month
    BHM
    RAB

