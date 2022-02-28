U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Laurie Johnson, 86th Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, hosts the Black History Month luncheon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community came together to celebrate BHM through music, singing and storytelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 07:11 Photo ID: 7072087 VIRIN: 220228-F-FN350-0108 Resolution: 4878x3252 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein celebrates Black History Month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.