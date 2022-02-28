Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Senior Enlisted Leader Navy Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Jiminez (left) stands at attention as newly-enlisted Army combat medic Sgt. Grover (center) renders a salute to USU Brigade Commander Army Col. Patrick Donahue (right). Sgt. Grover is USU's newest facility dog. (Photo by MC3 Brooks Smith, USU)
Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog
