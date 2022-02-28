Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog

    Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brooks Smith 

    Uniformed Services University

    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Senior Enlisted Leader Navy Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Jiminez (left) stands at attention as newly-enlisted Army combat medic Sgt. Grover (center) renders a salute to USU Brigade Commander Army Col. Patrick Donahue (right). Sgt. Grover is USU's newest facility dog. (Photo by MC3 Brooks Smith, USU)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:23
    Photo ID: 7072068
    VIRIN: 220228-N-QT969-2008
    Resolution: 4089x2921
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog, by PO3 Brooks Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Sgt. Grover Reports for Duty as USU's Newest Facility Dog

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT