    Fitzgerald [Image 6 of 7]

    Fitzgerald

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) Sailors receive stores onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:33
    Photo ID: 7071826
    VIRIN: 220218-N-CE463-1058
    Resolution: 4831x3221
    Size: 984.98 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitzgerald [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Fitzgerald
    CTF70
    CTF71

