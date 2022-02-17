PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) Sailors muster for sea and anchor on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 23:33
This work, Fitzgerald [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
