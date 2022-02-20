MALLACA STRAIT (Feb. 20, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Amari Mayfield, from College Station, Texas, mans the .50 cal mount on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 23:20
|Photo ID:
|7071815
|VIRIN:
|220220-N-CE463-1068
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS
