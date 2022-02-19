MALLACA STRAIT (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors restow line below decks on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:20 Photo ID: 7071813 VIRIN: 220220-N-CE463-1049 Resolution: 5027x3345 Size: 929.76 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.