INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) The damage control team stands by during flight quarters onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 23:15 Photo ID: 7071804 VIRIN: 220222-N-CE463-1131 Resolution: 4261x2410 Size: 914.39 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.