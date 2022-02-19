U.S., Bangladesh air forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022

Flight Lieutenant Rashman Atiur, left, Bangladesh air force (BAF) C-130 pilot, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Connor Armfield, right, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, listen to a briefing on C-130 capabilities during a subject matter exchange event as part of Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 19, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. Discussions during the SME event also included best practices on low level flight, aircrew flight equipment nomenclature and crew resource management. Exercise Cope South is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise designed to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and BAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Location: DHAKA, BD