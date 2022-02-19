Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Bangladesh air forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022 [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S., Bangladesh air forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022

    DHAKA, BANGLADESH

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Bangladesh air force (BAF) aircrew participate in discussions with members of the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a subject matter exchange event as part of Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 19, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. Discussions during the SME event included best practices on low level flight, aircrew flight equipment nomenclature, C-130J Super Hercules capabilities and crew resource management. Exercise Cope South is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise designed to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and BAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7071488
    VIRIN: 220219-F-AD344-1522
    Resolution: 5813x3880
    Size: 17.08 MB
    Location: DHAKA, BD 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Bangladesh air forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Bangladesh Air Forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022

    PACAF
    allies
    partners
    Cope South 22
    CS22
    CopeSouth

