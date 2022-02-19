Bangladesh air force (BAF) aircrew participate in discussions with members of the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a subject matter exchange event as part of Exercise Cope South 2022, Feb. 19, 2022, at BAF Base Bangabandhu, Bangladesh. Discussions during the SME event included best practices on low level flight, aircrew flight equipment nomenclature, C-130J Super Hercules capabilities and crew resource management. Exercise Cope South is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored bilateral tactical airlift exercise designed to enhance the interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and BAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 19:51 Photo ID: 7071488 VIRIN: 220219-F-AD344-1522 Resolution: 5813x3880 Size: 17.08 MB Location: DHAKA, BD Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Bangladesh air forces exchange best practices during Exercise Cope South 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.