    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Damage Control Drill

    N/A, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220215-N-CF580-0046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Marc Thompson, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), adjusts his self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in preparation for a damage control drill, Feb. 15. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Control Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

