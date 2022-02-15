220215-N-CF580-0046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Marc Thompson, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), adjusts his self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) in preparation for a damage control drill, Feb. 15. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7071124
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-CF580-0046
|Resolution:
|5089x3393
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|N/A, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Drill, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS
