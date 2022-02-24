The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

Senior leaders from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss the conditions of the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID aircraft hangars with Josh Altman, the Military Legislative Assistant for Sen. Jon Ossoff during a staff delegation visit at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 24. The visit consisted of an aircraft hangar tour, as well as an AH-64E Apache helicopter static display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

