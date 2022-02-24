Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit. [Image 4 of 5]

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Senior leaders from across the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, discuss the conditions of the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID aircraft hangars with Josh Altman, the Military Legislative Assistant for Sen. Jon Ossoff during a staff delegation visit at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 24. The visit consisted of an aircraft hangar tour, as well as an AH-64E Apache helicopter static display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7071109
    VIRIN: 220224-A-CE555-753
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.
    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hunter Army Airfield

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    3rd CAB
    distinguished visitors
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    staff delegation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT