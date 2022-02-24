Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

    The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jamie Benson, an AH-64E Apache helicopter pilot, gives Josh Altman, the Military Legislative Assistant for Sen. Jon Ossoff a tour of the AH-64E Apache helicopter during a staff delegation visit at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 24. The visit consisted of an aircraft hangar tour, as well as an AH-64E Apache helicopter static display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 15:41
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit., by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hunter Army Airfield

    3rd ID
    3rd CAB
    distinguished visitors
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    staff delegation

