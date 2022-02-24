The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade hosts distinguished visitors during a staff delegation visit.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jamie Benson, an AH-64E Apache helicopter pilot, gives Josh Altman, the Military Legislative Assistant for Sen. Jon Ossoff a tour of the AH-64E Apache helicopter during a staff delegation visit at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Feb. 24. The visit consisted of an aircraft hangar tour, as well as an AH-64E Apache helicopter static display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Savannah Roy / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.24.2022
Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US