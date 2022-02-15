220215-N-CF580-0066 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participate in a damage control drill, Feb. 15. Forrest Sherman is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)
