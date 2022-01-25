Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rainy Jet Arrival

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II newly assigned to the 60th Fighter Squadron undergoes post-flight inspections after arriving at the 33rd Fighter Wing, Jan. 25, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The aircraft will be utilized to support the recently activated 60th FS training mission by increasing pilot production, training capabilities and continuing the FW’s history of being a premier producer of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:40
    Photo ID: 7070557
    VIRIN: 220125-F-NY200-1096
    Resolution: 5629x3745
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rainy Jet Arrival, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    F35
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F35A lightning II
    Jet arrival

