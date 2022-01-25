Rainy Jet Arrival

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II newly assigned to the 60th Fighter Squadron undergoes post-flight inspections after arriving at the 33rd Fighter Wing, Jan. 25, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The aircraft will be utilized to support the recently activated 60th FS training mission by increasing pilot production, training capabilities and continuing the FW’s history of being a premier producer of combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

