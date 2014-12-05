Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, left, shakes hands with Marcus Dudley, Abilene Chief of Police, during the Black History Month Luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. Following Dudley’s speech, Kramer thanked him for his time, partnership, and for sharing his inspiring story of adversity and hope.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2014 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7070465 VIRIN: 220222-F-NJ333-1051 Resolution: 3548x2368 Size: 1.28 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.