Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander, left, shakes hands with Marcus Dudley, Abilene Chief of Police, during the Black History Month Luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. Following Dudley’s speech, Kramer thanked him for his time, partnership, and for sharing his inspiring story of adversity and hope.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7070465
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-NJ333-1051
|Resolution:
|3548x2368
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners
LEAVE A COMMENT