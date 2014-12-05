Marcus Dudley, Abilene Chief of Police, speaks to airmen and community members during the Black History Month luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. He spoke to members of the community and Airmen on base about his experience as Abilene’s first black police chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2014 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7070463 VIRIN: 220222-F-NJ333-1042 Resolution: 4966x3314 Size: 10.53 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.