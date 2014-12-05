Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners [Image 2 of 3]

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2014

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Marcus Dudley, Abilene Chief of Police, speaks to airmen and community members during the Black History Month luncheon at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. He spoke to members of the community and Airmen on base about his experience as Abilene’s first black police chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2014
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7070463
    VIRIN: 220222-F-NJ333-1042
    Resolution: 4966x3314
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Air Force Base celebrates Black History Month Luncheon for Airmen and Community Partners [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Luncheon
    Abilene
    7th Bomb Wing

