    Spartans and Thai Paratroopers Jump into Cobra Gold 22 [Image 8 of 9]

    Spartans and Thai Paratroopers Jump into Cobra Gold 22

    THAILAND

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, alongside Royal Thai Army paratroopers, conduct a strategic airborne operation into Thailand as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 22, February 24, 2022. Cobra Gold 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Martin Pimentel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans and Thai Paratroopers Jump into Cobra Gold 22 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    INDOPACOM

