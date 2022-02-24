The 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team unveils a heritage marker at a Black History Month commemorative luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 25, 2022. The heritage marker formally recognizes the service of thousands of black Americans who served in engineer aviation battalions during World War II. The efforts of these battalions, which trained at MacDill, expedited the end of the conflict and helped ensure an Allied victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7070143 VIRIN: 220224-F-TE518-0015 Resolution: 7358x4139 Size: 21.62 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.