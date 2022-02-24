Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team unveils a heritage marker at a Black History Month commemorative luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 25, 2022. The heritage marker formally recognizes the service of thousands of black Americans who served in engineer aviation battalions during World War II. The efforts of these battalions, which trained at MacDill, expedited the end of the conflict and helped ensure an Allied victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:44
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    Diversity
    MacDill
    Black History Month
    WWII

