U.S. Army Col. Okera Anyabwile, U.S. Special Operations Command Wargame Center director, speaks to members as a distinguished guest at a commemorative luncheon celebrating Black History Month at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 24, 2022. Anyabwile spoke on the accomplishments and historic milestones of black service members and what being part of that community means to him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7070142 VIRIN: 220224-F-TE518-0012 Resolution: 7556x4250 Size: 19.91 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.