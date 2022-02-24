Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives remarks at a Black History Month commemorative luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 24, 2022. Jonsson spoke on the importance of diversity in the military and of the contributions of black service members at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7070141
    VIRIN: 220224-F-TE518-0011
    Resolution: 6880x4914
    Size: 18.47 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon
    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon
    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon
    MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    MacDill
    Black History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT