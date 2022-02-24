MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon

Members celebrate Black History Month at a commemorative luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 24, 2022. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
