Members celebrate Black History Month at a commemorative luncheon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 24, 2022. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7070140 VIRIN: 220224-F-TE518-0010 Resolution: 6411x3606 Size: 13.84 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill celebrates diversity at Black History Month luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.