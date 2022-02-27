220227-N-573-1096 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 27, 2022) Sailors depict the "Golden Thirteen" during a Black History Month-themed observance in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 27, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

