U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and aerial porters offload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at the Iraqi installation Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 2, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to maintain operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 07:06 Photo ID: 7069992 VIRIN: 220202-F-EM228-0590 Resolution: 5488x3651 Size: 3.07 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.