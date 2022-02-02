Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call [Image 2 of 3]

    When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call

    QATAR

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and aerial porters offload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at the Iraqi installation Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 2, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to maintain operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 07:06
    Photo ID: 7069992
    VIRIN: 220202-F-EM228-0590
    Resolution: 5488x3651
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call
    When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call
    When you need cargo, 816th EAS answers the call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT