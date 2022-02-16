Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru Interview

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 101 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, poses for a picture at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. Wanjiru talked about her experiences in the U.S. Army for Black History Month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru Interview, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

