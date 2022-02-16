U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 101 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, poses for a picture at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. Wanjiru talked about her experiences in the U.S. Army for Black History Month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 05:57
|Photo ID:
|7069966
|VIRIN:
|220216-Z-KB014-2003
|Resolution:
|2976x4464
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru Interview, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru talks about her experience in the Army
LEAVE A COMMENT