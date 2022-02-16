Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru Interview

U.S. Army Sgt. Caroline Wanjiru, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 101 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, poses for a picture at Skwierzyna, Poland, Feb. 16, 2022. Wanjiru talked about her experiences in the U.S. Army for Black History Month. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL