PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Lorenzo Savage, from St. Louis, gives a presentation on African-American history on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 04:44
|Photo ID:
|7069949
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-UJ411-1030
|Resolution:
|2004x1127
|Size:
|208.57 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance celebrates Black History Month, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
