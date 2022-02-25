Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance celebrates Black History Month

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Lorenzo Savage, from St. Louis, gives a presentation on African-American history on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 04:44
    Photo ID: 7069949
    VIRIN: 220225-N-UJ411-1030
    Resolution: 2004x1127
    Size: 208.57 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    presentation
    black history month
    spruance
    african-american history
    ddg 111

