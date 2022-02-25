Spruance celebrates Black History Month

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 25, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Lorenzo Savage, from St. Louis, gives a presentation on African-American history on the mess decks of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Taylor Crenshaw)

