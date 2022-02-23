ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2022) Seaman Kelvin Merritt, front, Seaman Erik Bauman, middle, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Clifford Turner heave around shot line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Feb. 23, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 04:06 Photo ID: 7069932 VIRIN: 220223-N-CJ510-0039 Resolution: 5113x3951 Size: 1.57 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.