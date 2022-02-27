2/34th AR arrives in Czech Republic for Saber Strike 22 excericse

Spc. Christian Conley, from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to perform pre-combat checks and inspections on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Feb. 27, at Hradiště Military Area in Northwest Czech Republic. The 2/34th is preparing for two weeks of rigorous training as part of Saber Strike 22, a large scale, multi-national exercise taking place throughout Europe to enhance readiness and relationships between NATO allies in the U.S. Army Europe region.

