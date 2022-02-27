Spc. Christian Conley, from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to perform pre-combat checks and inspections on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Feb. 27, at Hradiště Military Area in Northwest Czech Republic. The 2/34th is preparing for two weeks of rigorous training as part of Saber Strike 22, a large scale, multi-national exercise taking place throughout Europe to enhance readiness and relationships between NATO allies in the U.S. Army Europe region.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 06:47
|Photo ID:
|7069909
|VIRIN:
|220227-Z-JP588-1030
|Resolution:
|5569x3854
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|HRADIšTě MILITARY AREA, CZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/34th AR arrives in Czech Republic for Saber Strike 22 excericse, by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
