    2/34th AR arrives in Czech Republic for Saber Strike 22 excericse

    HRADIšTě MILITARY AREA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Christian Conley, from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, to perform pre-combat checks and inspections on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Feb. 27, at Hradiště Military Area in Northwest Czech Republic. The 2/34th is preparing for two weeks of rigorous training as part of Saber Strike 22, a large scale, multi-national exercise taking place throughout Europe to enhance readiness and relationships between NATO allies in the U.S. Army Europe region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022
    Location: HRADIšTě MILITARY AREA, CZ
    TAGS

    EUCOM VCorps USArmy SaberStrike22 StrongerTogether 1stID

