    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Black History Month [Image 5 of 7]

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Black History Month

    DJIBOUTI

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 19, 2022) – U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) compete in the cornhole tournament at the African American Celebration organized by the Diversity Team and sponsored by the Chief's Mess, Echo Six, Joint Forces 5 and Friends Of Africa Volunteers. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 01:41
    Photo ID: 7069843
    VIRIN: 220219-N-PM652-0149
    Resolution: 5402x4230
    Size: 816.07 KB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Black History Month [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alyssa Cooley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ
    BlackHistoryMonth

