CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 19, 2022) – U.S. Army Sgt. Wamuhu Mwaura, a Soldier from Moore Haven, Fla., assigned to 403D Civil Affairs Battalion deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) performs the "African American National Anthem" at the African American Celebration organized by the Diversity Team and sponsored by the Chief's Mess, Echo Six, Joint Forces 5 and Friends Of Africa Volunteers. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 01:41 Photo ID: 7069839 VIRIN: 220219-N-PM652-0025 Resolution: 3160x2260 Size: 902.94 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Black History Month [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alyssa Cooley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.