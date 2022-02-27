Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Deep Extraction Drill [Image 17 of 19]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Deep Extraction Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220228-N-DW158-1149 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2022) Sailors prepare to lift a simulated casualty aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), demonstrating the ability to safely transport an injured Sailor from a list control tank for medical treatment during a deep extraction drill. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7069789
    VIRIN: 220228-N-DW158-1149
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 833.62 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Deep Extraction Drill [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flying Squad
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka
    Deep Extraction

