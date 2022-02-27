220228-N-DW158-1130 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 28, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Domingue, from Tifton, Georgia, assesses a simulated casualty in a pump room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), demonstrating the ability to safely transport an injured Sailor from a list control tank for medical treatment during a deep extraction drill. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 23:46 Photo ID: 7069788 VIRIN: 220228-N-DW158-1130 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1006.61 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Deep Extraction Drill [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.