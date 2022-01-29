Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    49th MP Brigade Change of Command

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfiaed, California January 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens, 69th Public Affairs Detachment, CAANG)

