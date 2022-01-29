The 49th Military Police Brigade welcomes incoming Brigade Commander Lt. Col. Eric Sharyer and honors outgoing Brigade Commander Col. Marlena Decelle at the Sgt. 1st Class Lawson Memorial Armory in Fairfiaed, California January 29, 2022. With command and control of nearly 2,500 citizen-soldiers, the 49th MP Brigade is the largest brigade-sized unit in the California National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Stephens, 69th Public Affairs Detachment, CAANG)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 22:13 Photo ID: 7069736 VIRIN: 220129-Z-XU624-498 Resolution: 4485x2518 Size: 8.11 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th MP Brigade Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.