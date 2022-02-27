Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department crane simulated ordnance off of one of Ford’s advanced weapons elevators on the flight deck, Feb. 27, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

